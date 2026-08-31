Uzbek students recite poems written by PM Modi during his visit to Tashkent

New Delhi: A musical performance based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's poem 'Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai' at an informal dinner hosted by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and the recitation of his poetry by university students in Tashkent were in spotlight during his just concluded visit to the country.

Uzbek students at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies came together to recited the poems in both Hindi and Uzbek languages before the prime minister, officials said.