Uttarakhand’s digital-education push earns global praise

Uttarakhand’s school-education initiatives have been cited in a new global guide released by the UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education (IITE), which examines gender-responsive use of ICT and artificial intelligence in classrooms across the Global South.
The guide notes the state’s work to expand digital literacy, strengthen technical skills, and build confidence among girls and women, describing the model as an example of inclusive, technology-enabled schooling, the Times of India reports.
The recognition places Uttarakhand among the administrations attempting to integrate digital tools with an explicit equity lens, especially in rural and underserved areas.
Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat called the acknowledgement “a matter of great honour” and said it affirms the government’s push for “inclusive and future-ready education”. Secretary of Education Ravinath Raman said the recognition reflects coordinated efforts by teachers, officials, and policymakers across the system.
He added that Uttarakhand has shown that technology, when embedded thoughtfully in classroom practice, can widen opportunity and extend social justice. The state government views the citation as encouragement to deepen digital access and continue prioritising gender-inclusive approaches in school education.