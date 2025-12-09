Uttarakhand’s digital-education push earns global praise



Uttarakhand’s school-education initiatives have been cited in a new global guide released by the UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education (IITE), which examines gender-responsive use of ICT and artificial intelligence in classrooms across the Global South.

The guide notes the state’s work to expand digital literacy, strengthen technical skills, and build confidence among girls and women, describing the model as an example of inclusive, technology-enabled schooling, the Times of India reports.

The recognition places Uttarakhand among the administrations attempting to integrate digital tools with an explicit equity lens, especially in rural and underserved areas.