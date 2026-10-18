Uttarakhand women farmers demand compensation for crop losses amid erratic weather

"Traditional crops that were already facing problems due to wild animals are now suffering additional damage from untimely hailstorms this year. The widespread crop damage due to various reasons has made it difficult to sustain agriculture as a profession. We are demanding compensation from the state government for these losses so that farmers can continue in the profession," said Kheema Jethi, organiser of the Mahila Kisan Adhikar Manch in Didihat.