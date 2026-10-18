Uttarakhand women farmers demand compensation for crop losses amid erratic weather

Pithoragarh (PTI): Women farmers in Uttarakhand's hill region have sought compensation for crop losses caused by untimely rain and hailstorms, saying erratic weather and increasing damage by wild animals are making it increasingly difficult to sustain agriculture.
In a memorandum submitted to the state government through Didihat Sub-Divisional Magistrate Khushbu Pandey on Friday, women farmers' organisations also demanded a comprehensive study of changing weather patterns and their impact on agriculture- and forest-dependent communities, along with measures to protect local varieties of grass, shrubs and herbs.
Before submitting the memorandum, women farmers associated with three organisations -- Action-Aid, Pahal Society and Mahila Kisan Adhikar Manch -- held a conference to discuss the impact of untimely and excessive rainfall, changing weather patterns and changes in local forest grass species.
They demanded a comprehensive study by the state government into changing weather patterns and their impact on communities dependent on agriculture and forests.
"Traditional crops that were already facing problems due to wild animals are now suffering additional damage from untimely hailstorms this year. The widespread crop damage due to various reasons has made it difficult to sustain agriculture as a profession. We are demanding compensation from the state government for these losses so that farmers can continue in the profession," said Kheema Jethi, organiser of the Mahila Kisan Adhikar Manch in Didihat.
According to Jethi, the three organisations have also sought measures to protect and preserve local varieties of grass, shrubs and herbs.
Preserving these local plant species would not only ensure the availability of grass for livestock but also help conserve local forests, she said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.