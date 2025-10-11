Uttarakhand: UKSSSC postpones October 12 exam amid paper leak row

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC), which has been under scrutiny over an alleged paper leak, has once again postponed an upcoming recruitment examination, as per a report by Edugraph.

On Friday, UKSSSC Chairman GS Martolia confirmed that the examination for technical posts in the Agriculture Department, originally slated for October 12, has been deferred.

Admit cards not yet released

Martolia explained that the commission had not yet begun issuing admit cards for the October 12 exam. Around 600 candidates were expected to appear for the recruitment drive, which aimed to fill 20-25 vacancies.

“The examination will no longer be held on that date,” he said, adding that a new date will be announced soon.

This marks the second postponement in recent weeks. The commission had earlier delayed the October 5 examination for 45 posts of Cooperative Inspector Class II and Assistant Development Officer (Cooperative).

According to the UKSSSC, that decision was taken in response to requests from candidates and to enhance the commission’s preparedness for conducting the exams fairly and securely.

Revised dates awaited

The chairman assured that the revised schedule for both postponed examinations will be released shortly.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official UKSSSC website for further updates.