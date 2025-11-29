Uttarakhand to step up communication, strengthen media coordination

Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari has instructed District Information Officers to formulate an effective communication strategy and work with professional efficiency to ensure that the government's public welfare programmes and schemes reach every citizen.

He also directed them to maintain better coordination with the media and ensure prompt redressal of journalists' issues.

Addressing a meeting held at the Directorate of Information, Director General Tiwari said that ensuring effective publicity of the state government's welfare schemes is the department's top priority.

He emphasised that all officers and employees must work in a coordinated manner and ensure that all information related to various schemes is clear, accurate, and delivered to the public promptly.

