Uttarakhand to prepare disaster management plans for all government, private schools



Under the plans, schools will constitute teams for warning and information, evacuation, first aid, fire safety, search and rescue, and assistance and psychosocial support.

These teams will be led by students, with teachers and school staff providing necessary guidance and support. Students will be assigned responsibilities according to their age and capabilities to make them more aware, self-reliant and better prepared to respond to disasters.

An effective communication mechanism between schools and parents will also be developed for emergencies, while local administration, gram panchayats, communities and available resources will be integrated into the disaster management system as required.