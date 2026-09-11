Uttarakhand to prepare disaster management plans for all government, private schools

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government will prepare Disaster Management Plans for all government and private schools across the state to strengthen preparedness and ensure the safety of students and school staff during emergencies.
The decision has been taken following directions from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Madan Kaushik.
A meeting in this regard was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, with officials of the Education Department and all Chief Education Officers of the state.
Suman said each school's Disaster Management Plan will be prepared according to its local geographical conditions and potential risks in the area. A disaster risk assessment will first be conducted at the school level, followed by the preparation of a safety and rescue action plan.
A committee comprising representatives of the Education Department and the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) will also be constituted for the exercise.
The plans will identify potential hazards such as earthquakes, landslides, floods, flash floods, cloudbursts, heavy rainfall, snowfall, avalanches, fires and other local disasters in and around schools.
Clear evacuation routes will be designated, while safe areas and evacuation arrangements for each classroom and building will be identified. A designated assembly point will also be established on school premises.
The plans will assign clear roles and responsibilities to principals, teachers, non-teaching staff and, wherever appropriate, students during disasters. Emergency contact numbers of police, fire services, health authorities, State and District Disaster Management Authorities, tehsil administration and other relevant departments will be prominently displayed.
Schools will also ensure the availability of first-aid facilities, first-aid kits and essential disaster response and rescue equipment.
Students and school staff will be trained in safety procedures for earthquakes, fires, landslides and other disasters, with periodic mock drills to assess the effectiveness of the plans.
Suman said separate arrangements and assistance requirements would be identified for the safe and swift evacuation of students with disabilities and special needs.
The safety of school buildings, classrooms, electrical systems, gas facilities, kitchens, water tanks, laboratories, playgrounds and other critical areas will also be assessed to minimise potential hazards.
Under the plans, schools will constitute teams for warning and information, evacuation, first aid, fire safety, search and rescue, and assistance and psychosocial support.
These teams will be led by students, with teachers and school staff providing necessary guidance and support. Students will be assigned responsibilities according to their age and capabilities to make them more aware, self-reliant and better prepared to respond to disasters.
An effective communication mechanism between schools and parents will also be developed for emergencies, while local administration, gram panchayats, communities and available resources will be integrated into the disaster management system as required.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.