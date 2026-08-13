Uttarakhand to offer free online coaching for UPSC, SSC, banking exams

The Uttarakhand government is set to launch the Chief Minister Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana-2026, under which students pursuing higher education in the state will receive free online coaching and guidance for competitive examinations.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved the scheme, and its formal launch is expected to take place soon.

The programme will cover preparation for examinations including the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and banking examinations. Reports on the scheme have also mentioned competitive examinations such as the Combined Defence Services (CDS).

The coaching will be provided online, allowing students to access preparation and guidance without having to travel to coaching centres.

The initiative is aimed at students pursuing higher education in Uttarakhand and is intended to make preparation for competitive examinations accessible to those who may not be able to afford private coaching.

The government has not yet announced the formal launch date or provided details on the online platform, selection process, number of beneficiaries or the duration of the coaching programmes.

The scheme comes as state governments have introduced free or subsidised coaching programmes for competitive examinations, particularly for students preparing for government recruitment and other professional examinations.

Once launched, further details regarding registration, eligibility and the examinations covered are expected to be notified by the Uttarakhand government.