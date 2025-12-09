Uttarakhand taps IIM Kashipur to host the Inaugural Edition of Yuktika 2025 – Media Conclave

The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur hosted the first-ever edition of Yuktika 2025 – The Media Conclave, bringing together leading voices from media, branding, entertainment, and digital communications. The conclave provided students with an industry-academia interface to comprehend the new expectations of the digital-first media ecosystem.
The event began with an inspiring address by Colonel Ajay Kumar Upadhyay (Retd), Chief Administrative Officer, who focused on the significance of consistent learning, adaptability, and cross-functional thinking as key characteristics for aspiring management leaders in an ever-changing professional landscape. Prof Kunal Ganguly, Dean (Development), congratulated the Media & Public Relations Committee for the seamless facilitation and successful execution of the event.
The first panel, “Redefining Talent Readiness: How Business School Graduates Can Meet Emerging Market and Brand Challenges,” discussed key insights from eminent speakers shaping the future of media and communication.
Ms Cherryn Dogra, CMO, Bharti Real Estate, emphasised the growing requirement for cross-functional awareness and real-world decision-making. She encouraged students to think like business leaders, adding that “simple consumer analysis is not simple anymore; wear multiple business hats and view challenges through financial and operational lenses.”
Ms Pragati Deshmukh, Producer & former Head of Content, Zee Studios, talked about curiosity, agility, and lifelong learning as important differentiators in the media industry. She said, “No matter how experienced you are, always ask ‘Why?’. Agility is the foundation of a sustainable career.” She also emphasised the need for responsible AI usage.
Ms Pratishtha Kaura, Associate Vice President, Edelman, emphasised upon the evolving nature of communication roles in an AI-powered world, stating, “AI is not replacing jobs, people who understand how to use AI are replacing those who don’t.”
Mr Rutweek Deshmukh, Global Talent Acquisition Programme Specialist, Fujitsu, stated “Early in your career, you must stretch yourself. Talent readiness is not about the package, it’s about your mindset.” He also focused on the significance of inclusivity, adding, “Understanding digital accessibility and neurodiversity is essential for modern leadership.”
Ms Shalaka Kulkarni, Author & Founder, Write Click, spoke about simplifying complex information, stating, “Creativity lies in making technology understandable to the layperson. When you have clarity, you gain motivation. And never fear changing the trajectory of your life.”
Ms Apoorva Mehandiratta, Marketing Director, ZEE5, threw light on the psychological depth required in modern marketing. She further spoke about evolving entertainment trends, noting that “In entertainment, the trailer is no longer the hero. It’s the long-term hype that builds influence.”
The second panel, “Building Trust and Influence – The Evolving Role of Branding and Influencers in Media” brought together effective storytellers and digital leaders who are redefining trust, impact, and brand engagement in the ever-shifting media landscape.
Mr Hemant Shringy, Chief Creative Officer & Managing Partner, Wondrlab India, talked about the transformative power of creative ideas and their cultural influence. His remarks emphasised the significance of purposeful storytelling and the responsibility creative leaders hold while developing campaigns which resonate across diverse consumer groups.
Drawing from his experience across film, theatre, and photography, Mr Manan Kathuria, Founder, Rajman Productions, said that storytelling calls for both emotional depth and technical fluidity. He stated that creators should comprehend how audiences perceive honesty in content, noting that the future belongs to those who can blend creativity with cultural sensitivity.
Mr Manjyoti Parasar, Public Speaker and Personal Branding Expert, shared that in a world saturated with content, students must learn to develop identities rooted in clarity, consistency, and genuine value. His insights inspired students to consciously craft their personal brand with intention and purpose.
Speaking about the shift in consumer expectations, Mr Sagar Parekh, Chief Digital Officer, L’Oréal (Professional Products Division), stated that brands are required to be both data-driven and emotionally intelligent. He explained that digital journeys should feel personal, intuitive, and relevant.
By bringing together industry leaders, storytellers, and digital innovators on one platform, the inaugural Media Conclave at IIM Kashipur created a meaningful space for dialogue, learning, and collaboration.
IIM Kashipur aims to continue building platforms which inspire ideas, strengthen industry–academia partnerships, and enable students to lead the media ecosystem of tomorrow.
