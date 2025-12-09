Uttarakhand taps IIM Kashipur to host the Inaugural Edition of Yuktika 2025 – Media Conclave

The Indian Institute of Management Kashipur hosted the first-ever edition of Yuktika 2025 – The Media Conclave, bringing together leading voices from media, branding, entertainment, and digital communications. The conclave provided students with an industry-academia interface to comprehend the new expectations of the digital-first media ecosystem.

The event began with an inspiring address by Colonel Ajay Kumar Upadhyay (Retd), Chief Administrative Officer, who focused on the significance of consistent learning, adaptability, and cross-functional thinking as key characteristics for aspiring management leaders in an ever-changing professional landscape. Prof Kunal Ganguly, Dean (Development), congratulated the Media & Public Relations Committee for the seamless facilitation and successful execution of the event.

The first panel, “Redefining Talent Readiness: How Business School Graduates Can Meet Emerging Market and Brand Challenges,” discussed key insights from eminent speakers shaping the future of media and communication.