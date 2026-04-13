Uttarakhand schoolchildren to chant mantras during PM Modi’s Dat Kali temple visit



Notably, this 210-kilometre-long, six-lane greenfield corridor has been built at a cost of over Rs 12,000 crore and is expected to significantly reduce travel time. Once operational, the journey between Dehradun and Delhi will be cut down from around five hours to approximately two and a half hours.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami carried out a detailed on-ground inspection from Jaswant Ground in Garhi Cantt to Maa Daat Kali Temple via road on Sunday in view of the proposed visit of PM Modi.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed arrangements related to security, traffic management, parking, drinking water, power supply, sanitation, and other essential facilities. He directed officials to ensure that all preparations are completed in a timely manner and maintain high standards of quality so that the public attending the event does not face any inconvenience.

Emphasising tight security arrangements, he instructed that all agencies work in close coordination. He also stressed the need for a well-planned traffic management system and the prompt availability of emergency services.

While taking detailed inputs from officials regarding the stage, seating arrangements, and other necessary facilities at Jaswant Ground, the Chief Minister directed that all preparations should be in line with the scale and dignity of the event. He also instructed that cleanliness and beautification work be given top priority.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.