RBI Head Sanjay Malhotra visits financial literacy camp in Sahaspur

Sahaspur (Uttarakhand) [India], April 27 (ANI): Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Monday visited a financial literacy camp organised by the CRISIL Foundation at its Centre for Financial Literacy (CFL) in Sahaspur.

The camp was held for members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from the gram panchayats of Bhopalpani, Badasi, and Soda Sarauli in Dehradun district.

On the occasion, he emphasised the importance of financial literacy and spoke about empowering citizens. He encouraged people to enhance financial awareness, work towards prosperity, and ensure long-term financial stability. He also urged them to take advantage of various pension and insurance-related social schemes offered by the Government of India.

He called upon CFL officials to intensify their efforts to educate all sections of society, especially those living in remote and underserved areas, to ensure financial inclusion. The Governor of the apex bank also encouraged participants to share the knowledge gained during such camps with their family members, friends, and neighbours. During the visit, he interacted with members of the Self-Help Groups as well.

At the camp, Business Correspondents (BCs) provided several services, including basic banking facilities. Counters were also set up for coin exchange and note exchange.

A mobile ATM van was available at the venue, and some SHGs showcased their products, which the RBI Governor appreciated and took a keen interest in.

(ANI)