Uttarakhand: Nitin Nabin, CM Dhami interact with youth, highlight jobs, startups and opportunities



Nabin said that the role of youth is continuously increasing amid a rapidly changing economy and technological landscape. New avenues of opportunity have opened up in areas such as artificial intelligence, startups, innovation, digital technology and entrepreneurship. The youth of Uttarakhand possess immense talent and potential, and their energy and capabilities can be channelled towards the development of the state to take Uttarakhand to new heights.

He further said that in a mountainous state like Uttarakhand, it is important to expand opportunities for local employment, self-employment, tourism, skill development and entrepreneurship. He said the ideas, suggestions and aspirations of young people can play an important role in shaping the future direction of the state.

He urged the youth to turn future challenges into opportunities and actively participate in building a developed India.