Uttarakhand: Nitin Nabin, CM Dhami interact with youth, highlight jobs, startups and opportunities

Haldwani: BJP National President Nitin Nabin and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a ‘Yuva Samvad’ programme in Haldwani and interacted with young people on a range of issues concerning their careers, employment, entrepreneurship, skill development, technology, sports and the future of the state.
During the interaction, youngsters put questions to the BJP national president and the Chief Minister on issues related to the development of the state and the country.
According to the Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the BJP leaders also shared their experiences with various government schemes and offered suggestions on employment, self-employment and creating better opportunities for youth in the state.
BJP National President Nitin Nabin said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the potential of India’s youth is being given a new direction while new opportunities are being created for them. Initiatives such as Digital India, Startup India, Skill India, Make in India and Khelo India have provided young people with platforms to advance according to their talent, capabilities and skills. Today, the youth are not merely seeking employment but are also emerging as creators of jobs and new opportunities.
Nabin said that the role of youth is continuously increasing amid a rapidly changing economy and technological landscape. New avenues of opportunity have opened up in areas such as artificial intelligence, startups, innovation, digital technology and entrepreneurship. The youth of Uttarakhand possess immense talent and potential, and their energy and capabilities can be channelled towards the development of the state to take Uttarakhand to new heights.
He further said that in a mountainous state like Uttarakhand, it is important to expand opportunities for local employment, self-employment, tourism, skill development and entrepreneurship. He said the ideas, suggestions and aspirations of young people can play an important role in shaping the future direction of the state.
He urged the youth to turn future challenges into opportunities and actively participate in building a developed India.
Nabin said social media is a powerful medium and urged young people to use it positively for the development of the country and society. He said 1.4 billion Indians must work together to fulfil the vision of a developed India. He also called upon the youth to enter politics and public life and contribute to nation-building. He emphasised that time management is extremely important in life and that making the best use of time is essential for success.
CMO further stated that CM Dhami said youth power is the country’s greatest strength. India’s large young population is providing the nation with new energy, fresh ideas and renewed capabilities. With the growing use of technology and innovation, new avenues of opportunity have opened up for young people.
CM Dhami said that after assuming office as Chief Minister on July 4, 2021, his government has worked with the resolve that “the youth and water of the mountains should both serve Uttarakhand”.
In this direction, the recruitment process for vacant posts in government departments was accelerated, and around 34,000 young people have so far been appointed to government services. Strict action has been taken against those involved in irregularities in recruitment examinations, with exam fraudsters sent to jail and a strong crackdown launched on those who sought to jeopardise the future of the youth.
The Chief Minister said the government is not limiting young people to government jobs but is also focusing on creating new opportunities in self-employment, startups and entrepreneurship. Through initiatives such as the Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana, skill development programmes, homestays and the Mukhyamantri Udyaman Khiladi Yojana, youth are being provided opportunities to move forward.
CM Dhami said Uttarakhand is also rapidly establishing a new identity in the field of sports. Sports infrastructure is being continuously expanded across the state. Work has progressed towards establishing a sports university in Haldwani and a sports college for women in Lohaghat. Uttarakhand athletes winning more than 100 medals at the National Games is a testament to the state’s growing sporting talent and the changing sports ecosystem.
He said opportunities are being created for young people in sectors such as tourism, local products, science, innovation, artificial intelligence, robotics and emerging technologies. An Investors Summit was organised with the objective of creating new investment and employment opportunities, while efforts are also underway to expand industrial activities in the hill districts.
The Chief Minister said the government is also providing free coaching facilities to ensure that young people preparing for competitive examinations get equal opportunities to move ahead.
CM Dhami said the talent, hard work and capabilities of Uttarakhand’s youth are the greatest strengths in building a developed Uttarakhand.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.