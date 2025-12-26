Uttarakhand: Nepal Ambassador inspects under-construction motor bridge along border

Pithoragarh: The Ambassador of Nepal, Shankar Prasad Sharma, along with his entire team, inspected the under-construction international motor bridge at Charchhum in the Dharchula area of Uttarakhand along the India-Nepal border.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Ambassador Shankar Prasad Sharma said the bridge is almost complete, while the link road to it is under construction and will be completed by the end of December.

"Bridge construction is almost complete, and the link road to the bridge is currently under construction. By the end of December, that will be completed as well. We look forward to the inauguration of this bridge very soon," the Nepalese Ambassador said

