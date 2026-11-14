Uttarakhand MBBS capacity hits 1,700 seats as three new government medical colleges open

To strengthen healthcare services and medical education, the state government has allocated an additional Rs 225 crore through the supplementary budget, said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Of this, Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for the Atal Ayushman Yojana, which provides cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh to eligible beneficiaries, he added. Another Rs 125 crore has been allocated to the Golden Card scheme, which provides cashless healthcare facilities to state government employees.