Uttarakhand Governor approves Minority Education Bill | Madrasas to integrate into mainstream system

Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) has given his approval to the Uttarakhand Minority Education Bill, 2025, marking a significant reform in the state’s education system, as per a report by ANI.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the legislation will lead to the abolition of the state’s Madrasa Board, paving the way for minority educational institutions to be integrated into the mainstream education framework. Once the Bill comes into effect, all madrasas will be required to obtain recognition from the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority and affiliate themselves with the Uttarakhand Board of School Education.

With this move, Uttarakhand will become the first state in India to dissolve its Madrasa Board and integrate minority educational institutions fully into the state’s broader education system.

“Step towards uniform education framework”

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called the development a historic step towards establishing a uniform and modern education framework in the state. He announced that, starting from the academic session of July 2026, all minority schools will implement the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government’s inclusive vision, stating that the objective is to ensure “every child in the state, regardless of their class or community, progresses with equal education and equal opportunities.”

In a post shared on X, CM Dhami expressed his gratitude.