Uttarakhand government issues guidelines on energy conservation, sustainable development

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 14 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government has issued detailed guidelines on energy conservation, fuel savings, and sustainable development following key decisions taken during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The directions have been sent to all departments, divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and heads of departments.

The state government stated that in view of the current global situation -- particularly the economic challenges arising after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and ongoing tensions in West Asia -- efficient energy use and prudent resource management have become extremely important. The government aims to reduce energy consumption while turning environmental protection and sustainable development into a public movement.

According to the issued guidelines, the temperature of air conditioners in all government offices will be maintained between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius. Strict control will be ensured over unnecessary use of electricity, lighting, and energy-consuming equipment. Departments have also been instructed to conduct regular monitoring and promote awareness regarding energy conservation.

Government employees will be encouraged to use public transport, carpooling, and shared mobility systems. The government has also laid emphasis on promoting electric vehicles (EVs) and expanding EV charging infrastructure across the state, a release said.

To reduce fuel consumption, departments have been instructed to prioritise video conferencing for meetings and minimise unnecessary physical meetings by promoting administrative work through virtual platforms. The government will also encourage initiatives such as "Work From Home," "No Vehicle Day," employee bus services, and bicycle-sharing systems. Private institutions will also be motivated to participate in energy conservation efforts.

Under the "Visit My State / Holiday in India" campaign, the state government plans to promote local tourism, including religious, cultural, rural, and eco-tourism activities. Efforts will also be made to develop a single-window clearance system for destination weddings. The government said promoting local tourism would help reduce unnecessary long-distance travel and fuel consumption while strengthening the state economy.

To support local industries, the state government will launch the "Made in Uttarakhand" campaign. MSMEs and self-help groups will be provided market access through platforms such as Amazon Karigar and Flipkart Samarth. The government is also focusing on promoting local handicrafts, traditional products, and GI-tagged products to boost employment and self-employment opportunities.

In the agriculture sector, the government has decided to promote natural farming, organic farming, and bio-input-based agriculture. Farmers will also be trained in Natural Farming and Zero Budget Farming practices.

Bio-input Resource Centres will be set up through FPOs and cooperative societies to reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers and strengthen environmental conservation efforts. The government has also directed departments to promote the use of PNG, LPG, and solar energy across the state. Rooftop solar projects under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana will also be encouraged.

Further, departments and urban local bodies have been instructed to accelerate Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) projects and explore the possibility of producing CBG from solid waste. The state government has also decided to strengthen the single-window clearance system for mining, solar energy, and other major investment projects to ensure faster decision-making through empowered state-level committees.

The state government directed all departments to ensure effective implementation of the measures related to energy conservation and fuel savings while promoting environmental protection through public participation.