Uttarakhand facing child malnutrition crisis: Study

Report by Narendra Sethi for The New Indian Express

A new analysis of nearly half a million children across Uttarakhand has exposed a “nutrition emergency”, revealing widespread child malnutrition that threatens the state’s future economic potential. The study, which reviewed data from 4.83 lakh children aged up to 5 years across all 13 districts, shows that despite previous accolades, the state’s nutritional health has severely deteriorated.

The findings, compiled by Dr Kirti Kumari, scientist at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Tehri Garhwal, and brand ambassador for ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, pinpoint four districts requiring immediate, targeted intervention based on data from 15,514 Anganwadi centres.

Almora has emerged as the epicentre of the crisis. Despite not being among the most remote Himalayan regions, Almora registered a wasting rate of 5.34%, affecting 949 children. More critically, its Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) rate stands at 1.94%—nearly double the state average of 0.72%. “The district administration must declare a nutrition emergency immediately,” Kirti said. “Almora and Uttarkashi have crossed critical WHO thresholds.”

The study also highlighted a hidden cost associated with massive infrastructure projects. Tehri Garhwal shows high levels of malnutrition, with 4.17% of children wasted and 25.55% stunted. Researchers suggest that this is tied to the displacement caused by the Tehri dam. “Tehri Garhwal’s children bear the unseen burden of the Tehri dam,” Kirti Kumari explained.