Uttarakhand excels in reducing school dropouts at higher levels, but primary education shows alarming trend

Report by Narendra Sethi for The New Indian Express

Uttarakhand has achieved a notable milestone in reducing school dropout rates at the upper primary and secondary levels, emerging as the second-best performing state in secondary education nationally, trailing only behind Jharkhand. However, this achievement is offset by a concerning rise in dropout rates at the primary school level, where the state now lags behind several peers.

According to the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2024–25 report, released by the Union Ministry of Education, Uttarakhand’s secondary dropout rate has declined from 5.6% to 4.6%, placing it ahead of traditionally high-performing states like Kerala. At the upper primary level, dropout rates fell from 2.3% last year to 1.4% this year. Though still trailing behind states such as Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi, Telangana, and Maharashtra in this category, Uttarakhand has outperformed peer states like Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

The UDISE+ report, which compiles real-time data from all recognised schools from pre-primary to Class 12, offers a comprehensive snapshot of the country’s educational landscape.

However, this progress at the upper levels is contrasted by setbacks in primary education. Uttarakhand's primary school dropout rate has increased from 0.8% in 2023–24 to 0.9% this year. This is particularly troubling given that neighbouring states such as Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, both formed alongside Uttarakhand in 2000, have achieved zero primary school dropouts.

Compounding this concern is the disproportionate ratio of teachers and schools to students in Uttarakhand’s basic education system. Despite having one teacher for every 18 students at the primary level, overall enrolment continues to fall, and dropout rates are inching upwards.

Uttarakhand’s Education Minister, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, attributed the state's success at higher levels to proactive policymaking. “We were among the first states to implement the National Education Policy. We've introduced several innovative measures, high-tech and hybrid classrooms, and integration of school education with skill development,” Dr Rawat told this newspaper.

“This focus on employment-oriented education has helped reduce dropout rates at upper levels,” he said, expressing confidence in the state's long-term educational outlook. “With the rapid strides being made to raise education standards, Uttarakhand will soon set a benchmark for the entire nation.”

The report ultimately reveals a dual reality: a state making commendable progress in retaining students in upper grades while grappling with foundational challenges in early education, challenges that will require urgent, targeted interventions to resolve.