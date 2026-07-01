Uttarakhand enforces new Minority Education Act

Dehradun: The 'Uttarakhand Minority Education Act' has come into effect in Uttarakhand from Wednesday (July 1), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced.

With this, the Madrasa Education Board in Uttarakhand has been completely dissolved as of July 1.

In a post on X, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote, "Today, the 'Uttarakhand Minorities Education Act' has come into effect. Along with this, the Madrasa Education Board Act and the Recognition Rules for Non-Governmental Arabic-Persian Madrasas have been repealed."