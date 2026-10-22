Uttarakhand ends Friday holidays in recognised madrasas, shifts weekly off to Sunday

The Uttarakhand government has ended the practice of observing Friday as the weekly holiday in recognised madrasas, replacing it with Sunday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on October 21.
The decision is part of the state's move to bring minority educational institutions under a common regulatory framework. The Uttarakhand State Authority for Minority Education (USAME) has directed the Education Department to implement the change in madrasas that have received recognition or are applying for it.
Dhami said the government wanted a uniform system across educational institutions. “There should be a consistent system for everyone, and all educational institutions should move in the same direction,” he said.
The change follows the abolition of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board and the establishment of USAME under the state's new minority education framework. The authority covers institutions run by notified minority communities, including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis.
76 madrasas receive recognition under new framework
According to the state authority, 76 madrasas have received recognition under the new system, while 114 applications are being processed by the Education Department. The recognised institutions include 44 in Haridwar, 24 in Udham Singh Nagar, six in Dehradun and two in Nainital.
The state had 452 institutions registered under the former Madrasa Board. The government has said institutions must secure the required recognition and affiliation to operate under the new framework.
Surjeet Singh Gandhi, chairperson of USAME, said the authority had asked the Education Department to ensure that recognised institutions followed the prescribed school rules, including the weekly holiday schedule.
Elementary Education Director Kunwar Singh Rawat said institutions recognised as schools must follow the rules applicable to government schools, warning that action would be taken against those that failed to comply.
Opposition questions decision
The move has drawn criticism from the Congress. Party spokesperson Pratima Singh questioned the rationale for changing the weekly holiday, arguing that the government should focus on broader problems in the state's education system.
The government has defended the change as part of its effort to standardise school administration and academic requirements. The new framework also requires minority-run institutions to meet state recognition and affiliation standards, bringing them under the Education Department's regulatory oversight.