Uttarakhand ends Friday holidays in recognised madrasas, shifts weekly off to Sunday

The Uttarakhand government has ended the practice of observing Friday as the weekly holiday in recognised madrasas, replacing it with Sunday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on October 21.

The decision is part of the state's move to bring minority educational institutions under a common regulatory framework. The Uttarakhand State Authority for Minority Education (USAME) has directed the Education Department to implement the change in madrasas that have received recognition or are applying for it.

Dhami said the government wanted a uniform system across educational institutions. “There should be a consistent system for everyone, and all educational institutions should move in the same direction,” he said.

The change follows the abolition of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board and the establishment of USAME under the state's new minority education framework. The authority covers institutions run by notified minority communities, including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis.