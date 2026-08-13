Uttarakhand declared 'Fully Literate State' under ULLAS programme

Uttarakhand has been declared a "Fully Literate State" under the ULLAS-New India Literacy Programme (NILP), after meeting the literacy benchmark prescribed by the Ministry of Education.

The state achieved the status on July 8, 2026, when the declaration was approved by Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh. Uttarakhand has become the sixth state in the country to receive the status under ULLAS.

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday congratulated Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the people of Uttarakhand on the achievement and acknowledged the state's work under the ULLAS programme.