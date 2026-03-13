Yoga Policy 2025 offers ₹20 lakh subsidy for wellness centres in Uttarakhand



The CM added that yoga has transcended the boundaries of caste, language, religion and geography and has united humanity while spreading the message of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" and "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah" across the globe.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed celebrating June 21 as International Day of Yoga at the United Nations, as a result of which yoga is now widely practised in more than 180 countries around the world.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand is not only Devbhoomi but also a land of yoga and spirituality. The state's natural beauty and pure environment make it an ideal destination for yoga practice. With this vision, the state government has implemented the country's first "Yoga Policy 2025" to develop Uttarakhand as the global capital of yoga.

He informed that a subsidy of up to ₹20 lakh has been provisioned for developing yoga and meditation centres, while grants of up to ₹10 lakh will be provided for research activities. Additionally, five new yoga hubs are being established, and yoga services are being ensured at all AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres.

The Chief Minister said that AYUSH Wellness Centres and naturopathy centres are also being continuously promoted. More than 300 Ayushman Arogya Centres are currently operating in the state, and AYUSH hospitals with capacities of 50 and 10 beds are being established in every district. Expert AYUSH consultations are also being provided through the e-Sanjeevani portal.

