Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami participates in 'Run for Unity', announces benefits for youth, athletes, PRD jawans



"Our foremost identity is being Indian. This very spirit inspires us to rise above mutual differences and work together for the unity, integrity, and development of the nation," the Chief Minister added.

He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary has been celebrated as National Unity Day since 2014, and the Statue of Unity was built in Gujarat to immortalise his contributions.

"Events like the ‘Run for Unity’ serve as vital mediums to take Sardar Patel's ideals to the masses," he said.

Highlighting the nation's resolve to build a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the Chief Minister emphasised the pivotal role of youth in achieving this goal.