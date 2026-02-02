Uttarakhand CM praises renaming of Adampur airport

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday stated that the renaming of Adampur Airport in the name of Guru Ravidas Maharaj on his 649th Birth Anniversary is a true tribute to his ideals and thoughts.



"Dedication of Adampur Airport by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the name of Guru Ravidas Maharaj is a true tribute to his great thoughts and ideals. This decision, taken on the sacred occasion of Sant Ravidas' birth anniversary, is highly commendable and historic. The message of equality, compassion, and service that Sant Ravidas ji gave through his life continues to provide direction and inspiration to society even today," CM Dhami said in a post on X.



PM Modi visited Adampur airport in Punjab on Sunday and unveiled the new name of the Airport as 'Shri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji Airport, Adampur.