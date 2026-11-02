CM Dhami inaugurates upgraded primary school in Khatima

Khatima: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a newly upgraded Model Primary School in his ancestral village of Nagla Tarai during a one-day visit to his hometown of Khatima, dedicating the modernised educational facility to the local community.



Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, the Chief Minister took a walk down memory lane, fondly recalling that he had received his own primary education at the very same school. Emphasising that education plays a foundational role in shaping the future of the youth, Dhami termed the settlement, located along the Indo-Nepal border, the "first village of India."



Reflecting on his childhood memories, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "This school holds a deeply personal connection for me as I received my primary education here. Today, dedicating this revamped model structure to the community brings immense satisfaction. Education is the key to empowering our children, and our government is consistently working to transform educational infrastructure so that students in every corner of Uttarakhand, particularly in border villages, have access to modern learning environments."