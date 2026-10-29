Uttarakhand CM launches literary works at Lekhak Gaon festival



Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister remarked that Lekhak Gaon symbolises progressive thoughts that guide society, actively shaping both the present and the future. Beyond providing a dedicated platform for local talent, it is carving out a distinct identity for the state on the global literary map. Remembering Bharat Ratna late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he described the former Prime Minister as a true devotee of words whose writing possessed the steadfastness of the mountains and the depth of the Ganges. "Atal Ji taught us that words, too, can serve as powerful instruments for nation-building," he stated.



Highlighting the state's rich heritage, CM Dhami noted that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has always been a hub of creativity, knowledge, and culture. Great sages composed numerous timeless scriptures on this land, and ideas originating here have consistently inspired and propelled society forward. He added that the natural beauty of Devbhoomi has long been a muse for writers, poets, and thinkers, emphasising that literature is the true reflection of our core values and ideals.



The Chief Minister further acknowledged the pivotal role played by writers, poets, and creators in giving new direction to India's freedom struggle, as well as their significant contributions during the Uttarakhand statehood movement.