Uttarakhand CM reviews Malaviya Research Institute master plan

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday reviewed the proposed master plan for the comprehensive development of the Madan Mohan Malaviya Oriental Research Institute, Rishikul, in Haridwar, at a meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence.



During the meeting, a presentation was made before the Chief Minister on the proposed structure of the institute and various activities planned under the master plan.



Dhami said Rishikul should be developed as a major centre for Ayurveda, yoga and the Indian knowledge tradition, with special emphasis on Ayurveda, medical tourism, yoga, astrology and Vedic mathematics. He directed that high-quality academic, research and study facilities be developed in these fields so that the institute can serve as an effective bridge between India’s traditional knowledge systems and modern research.