Uttarakhand: CM Dhami orders statewide fire safety checks after Lucknow blaze

Dehradun, June 23 (IANS): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to conduct a comprehensive fire safety audit of all hospitals, coaching centres, large malls, hotels, commercial establishments, and other public-use buildings across the state. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting held at the state Secretariat.
The directive has been issued in the aftermath of a massive blaze that broke out at a commercial building in Lucknow, claiming 15 lives.
According to an official statement, CM Dhami stated that public safety is among the state government's highest priorities and that any negligence in complying with fire safety standards will not be tolerated.
The Chief Minister instructed officials to immediately identify institutions where fire safety arrangements do not meet the prescribed standards and ensure necessary corrective measures are taken. He emphasised that special attention should be given to examining the functionality of fire safety equipment, emergency exit routes, electrical safety systems, and preparedness for swift evacuation during emergencies.
He also directed officials to ensure that the audit process is completed within a stipulated timeframe through coordination among the Fire Services Department, district administration, and other concerned departments.
Those present during the meeting include Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Hemant Dwivedi, Chairman of the Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust Narinderjit Singh Bindra, Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth and other officials.
Similar safety inspections are being carried out at coaching centres and commercial establishments in various cities across the country.
Earlier in the day, Kanpur Dehat District Magistrate Kapil Singh told IANS that Sub-District Magistrate (SDM), Fire Officer and other officials have been directed to conduct thorough inspections at coaching centres as well as other commercial establishments to check whether fire-related measures are being followed or not.
"The goal is to ensure that lives can be saved in the event of any disaster. For that, SDM and other officials have also been asked to speak to locals where such institutions are situated," he added.
He had further said that if any violation is found, action will be taken accordingly.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.