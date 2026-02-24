Uttarakhand CM orders SOP to strengthen safety measures in govt education offices after Dehradun incident



They urged the state government to take strict and immediate measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents and to ensure a secure working environment for all personnel.

CM Dhami said the government has always been committed to the dignity and security of its personnel.

The Chief Minister called the Chief Secretary and instructed that an SOP be prepared for the safety of officers, employees, and teachers. He also directed the Director General of Police to ensure robust security arrangements at government offices and to take swift legal action in such cases.