Uttarakhand hosts Haryana youth delegation under exchange programme

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met a group of youths from Haryana who are on a three-day visit to the state and discussed their experiences at the Chief Minister's residence.



The youths appreciated the state government's efforts in connectivity, tourism, homestays, solar energy, development of border areas and welfare schemes. They said the visit provided them an opportunity to understand different parts of Uttarakhand and witness the impact of various government initiatives on the lives of local residents.



They noted that despite the state's mountainous terrain, significant work has been undertaken to expand road and digital connectivity and appreciated the pace of work on railway network expansion.