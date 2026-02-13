Dhami rolls out special medical camp for media fraternity in Haldwani



He also said that the state government is sensitive towards the health and welfare of media representatives and ensuring their health security is among its priorities.



In line with the public welfare vision of Chief Minister Dhami, the camp provided modern health facilities, including X-ray, ECG, BP, sugar, thyroid, and various blood tests. During the camp, cardiologists, orthopaedic specialists, gynaecologists, ophthalmologists, dentists, and physicians conducted comprehensive health check-ups of the beneficiaries. Necessary medicines were also distributed free of cost after the tests.



Media representatives from print, electronic, and social media, along with their family members, from Haldwani, Ramnagar, Lalkuan, and Kaladhungi, participated in the camp. More than 100 journalists and their family members benefited from the camp.