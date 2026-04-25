Uttarakhand CM Dhami interacts with state board toppers; applauds High School success

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday spoke over the phone with meritorious students who delivered outstanding performances in the High School and Intermediate examinations declared by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education, Ramnagar (Nainital).

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes and wished them a bright future.



On this occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the High School toppers--Akshat Gopal from M.P. Hindu Inter College, Ramnagar (Nainital), Ishant Kothari from S.V.M. Inter College, Chinyalisaur (Uttarkashi), Bhumika from G.B. Pant Government Girls Inter College, Khairna (Nainital), and Yogesh Joshi from Vivekanand Vidya Mandir Inter College, Mandalsera (Bageshwar). He interacted with them over the phone and expressed happiness over their achievements.



He also spoke with top-performing Intermediate students--Geetika Pant from Saraswati Shishu Mandir Inter College, Bageshwar, Sushila Mendiratta from Bhanjuram Amar Inter College, Bhooraarani (Udham Singh Nagar), Aryan from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Awas Vikas Rishikesh, and Vanshika from Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Mayapur (Haridwar)--and congratulated them on their success.



The Chief Minister said that "the students' achievements are the result of their hard work, discipline, and dedication. He also appreciated the contribution of parents and teachers, noting that their guidance plays a crucial role in shaping students' success."



Extending his best wishes for their future, he encouraged all students to stay committed to their goals, keep progressing, and contribute meaningfully to the development of the state and the nation.



He added that "the state government remains committed to improving the quality of education and will continue to provide all possible support to meritorious students."



Meanwhile, the results were officially declared by Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat from the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) headquarters in Ramnagar.



On Saturday, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education declared that girls significantly outperformed boys. According to official data, the overall pass percentage for High School stands at 92.10%, while girls recorded a pass rate of 96.07% compared to 88.03% for boys.



Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X, said, "heartiest congratulations to all the students who have succeeded in the High School and Intermediate examinations of the Uttarakhand School Education Council, and best wishes for a bright future."



The post further stated, "This success is a testament to your consistent hard work, discipline, and unwavering determination. I am confident that with the same dedication and self-confidence, you will realise your dreams and reach new heights in life."



According to the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), for the Intermediate (Class 12) examination 2026, the overall pass percentage was 85.11%. The pass percentage among boys was 81.93%, while girls achieved 88.09%. Geetika Pant from Bageshwar and Sushila Mehendiratta from Udham Singh Nagar jointly secured the top position with 98%.



In the High School results, Akshat Gopal from Ramnagar in Nainital district topped the state with 98.20% marks.



In district-wise performance for Class 12, Bageshwar secured the top position in the state with an impressive pass percentage of 94.81%.