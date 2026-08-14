Uttarakhand CM Dhami interacts with Doon University students, discusses jobs, migration and AI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with students at Doon University on Thursday, where discussions covered employment, migration, artificial intelligence and opportunities for young people.

Students raised questions about the continued migration of people from Uttarakhand and the need to create more employment opportunities within the state, according to ANI.

The interaction comes as Uttarakhand continues to address migration from its hill districts, with livelihood and employment among the main reasons cited for migration in state government planning documents. A government master plan for the Dehradun-Rishikesh region, for instance, found that about half of recorded migration was linked to the search for better employment opportunities.

CM outlined initiatives aimed at improving employment opportunities for young people and discussed the role of technology and AI in education and employment.

The state government has recently approved the Chief Minister Yuva Bhavishya Nirman Yojana-2026, which is intended to provide free online coaching to students preparing for competitive examinations including UPSC, SSC and banking exams.

The interaction also follows the launch of the Chief Minister Yuva Vidyarthi Manthan portal earlier this month. The platform is intended to allow students to share their views and suggestions with the government on issues concerning youth, innovation and policy.

The discussion at Doon University gave students an opportunity to raise concerns directly with the Chief Minister, particularly around the availability of jobs in Uttarakhand and measures to reduce migration by creating opportunities within the state.