Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates Uttarayani Kauthik Fair in Khatima



The Chief Minister asserted that there would be no compromise with Devbhoomi's culture, demography, or law and order. This is why strict action has been taken against destructive mindsets such as land jihad, love jihad, and spit jihad. Anti-riot and anti-conversion laws have been implemented and enforced on the ground. Over 10,000 acres of government land have been freed from encroachers, more than 250 illegal madrasas have been sealed, and over 500 illegal structures demolished, making it clear that no illegal construction on even an inch of Devbhoomi's land will be tolerated. Through "Operation Kaalnemi," action has also been taken against impostors and frauds who defame Sanatan Dharma.



He said that while the Uniform Civil Code has laid the foundation of a harmonious society, a strict anti-cheating law has broken the backbone of the copying mafia. As a result, nearly 27,000 youths have received government jobs purely on merit. With a zero-tolerance policy on corruption, more than 200 corrupt individuals have been jailed over the past four and a half years.



Due to clear policy and intent, Uttarakhand's economy has grown 26 times since state formation. The state budget has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore. Power generation has increased fourfold, road length has doubled, and 10 government and private medical colleges are now operational. By installing more than 42,000 rooftop solar plants, the state has achieved its 2027 target in 2025. Today, benefits are being transferred directly to beneficiaries' accounts through DBT. Under the Nanda Gaura Scheme, more than Rs 172 crore has been transferred directly to over 40,000 daughters of the state.