Kotdwar hosts Bird Festival as CM Dhami kicks off development works



During the programme held on Saturday, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for a total of 61 development projects. Of these, foundation stones were laid for 21 projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 8,172.78 lakh, while 40 projects were inaugurated at a total cost of Rs. 24,439.55 lakh. In this way, development works worth a total of Rs. 32,612.33 lakh were inaugurated and initiated.



The Chief Minister also visited various stalls set up at the festival venue, with the bird photography exhibition being a major attraction. Addressing the gathering, he appreciated the activities organised for bird identification and conservation. He said that the stalls set up by women of Self-Help Groups to promote local products were highly commendable and were strengthening the rural economy. He added that the 21st century would be the century of Uttarakhand, with women playing the most significant role. Products prepared by women, he said, are even better in quality than those of multinational companies.



Highlighting the ongoing development works in the Kotdwar region, the Chief Minister said that projects such as the bus terminal, AYUSH hospital, establishment of an STP to make the Khoh River pollution-free, construction of a bridge over the Malan River at a cost exceeding Rs. 26 crore, and the Kotdwar-Najibabad four-lane road are progressing rapidly.

Making several announcements for regional development, the Chief Minister said that the dilapidated, mining-affected pipelines under the urban drinking water scheme in Haldukhata would be strengthened. He announced the construction of two classrooms, a library, a science lab, a computer lab, and a boundary wall at Government Inter College, Kotdwar. Flood protection works will be undertaken in Jeetpur village, located on the right bank of the Khoh River. An 108 ambulance service will be provided at the Primary Health Centre, Jhandichaur, and a boundary wall will be constructed at the Government Post Graduate College, Kotdwar.