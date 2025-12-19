Uttarakhand: CM Dhami honours meritorious students from minority community, says govt running several welfare schemes for minority
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday participated in a programme organised on the occasion of World Minorities Rights Day at the Himalayan Cultural Centre, Neembuwala, Dehradun. On this occasion, the Chief Minister honoured meritorious students from the minority community and visited various exhibition stalls.
A large number of Muslim women present at the event expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand. The women stated that Chief Minister Dhami is working like a brother for the state and the minority community. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the government is running several welfare schemes for the minority community.
He said that the day provides an opportunity to remember our fundamental duties towards preserving the unity and integrity of India. Indian culture has, for centuries, upheld the values of equality and respect for all religions and communities. Despite the diversity of cultures, traditions, languages, and cuisines, the spirit of unity has always remained strong in India. Embracing the great principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, India has always regarded the entire world as one family.
The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all communities are being taken forward with the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas." Through schemes such as the Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, and the free ration scheme, people from the minority community are being connected to the mainstream. He highlighted key initiatives taken under the Prime Minister's leadership, including the construction of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, removal of all taxes on langar, the Jiyo Parsi Scheme, development of the Buddhist Circuit, establishment of Jain Study Centres, digitisation and transparency in the Haj pilgrimage process, and the abolition of the regressive practice of triple talaq.
The Chief Minister further stated that under the Prime Minister's Jan Vikas Programme, schools, colleges, hostels, ITIs, health centres, and skill development institutions are being established in minority-concentrated areas. He added that significant steps have been taken to ensure transparency and accountability in Waqf properties through reforms in Waqf laws, so that their benefits reach the poor, needy, and backward sections of society.
"Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the state government is providing financial assistance to minority students for the preparation of various competitive examinations through the Chief Minister Minority Incentive Scheme. Annual scholarships are also being provided to children from minority communities under the pre-matric and post-matric scholarship schemes," CM Dhami said.
He said that, as promised to the people, the state has implemented the Uniform Civil Code, setting a new national example in the direction of social justice and equality.
"To accelerate economic and educational development in minority areas as per local needs, the government has established a Minority Development Fund, under which Rs 4 crore is allocated annually. Through the Chief Minister Hunar Scheme, people from minority communities are being connected with employment opportunities. Under the Minority Self-Employment Scheme, loans of up to Rs 10 lakh are being provided with a 25 percent subsidy. Additionally, under the Maulana Azad Education Loan Scheme, interest-free education loans of up to Rs 5 lakh are being provided to economically weaker minority students. Over the past four years, more than Rs 4 crore has been distributed to 169 beneficiaries under this scheme," he added.
The Chief Minister said that to provide quality education to children from minority communities, a new Minority Education Law has been implemented in the state. This law is not limited to any one community but ensures equal educational opportunities and constitutional rights for all minority communities of Uttarakhand, including Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Muslims. Under this law, along with religious education, the curriculum prescribed by the Uttarakhand Board of School Education will be taught in all madrasas and minority educational institutions.
He further stated that the government has also implemented an anti-conversion law in the state to protect the autonomy of all religions and to prevent conversions carried out through pressure, inducement, or deception, thereby maintaining social harmony. The Chief Minister noted that minority communities in several countries across the world face discrimination and persecution. On the occasion of World Minorities Rights Day, he appealed to minorities to raise their voices through social media against atrocities and discrimination taking place in such countries.