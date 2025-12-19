Uttarakhand: CM Dhami honours meritorious students from minority community, says govt running several welfare schemes for minority



He said that the day provides an opportunity to remember our fundamental duties towards preserving the unity and integrity of India. Indian culture has, for centuries, upheld the values of equality and respect for all religions and communities. Despite the diversity of cultures, traditions, languages, and cuisines, the spirit of unity has always remained strong in India. Embracing the great principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, India has always regarded the entire world as one family.



The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all communities are being taken forward with the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas." Through schemes such as the Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, and the free ration scheme, people from the minority community are being connected to the mainstream. He highlighted key initiatives taken under the Prime Minister's leadership, including the construction of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, removal of all taxes on langar, the Jiyo Parsi Scheme, development of the Buddhist Circuit, establishment of Jain Study Centres, digitisation and transparency in the Haj pilgrimage process, and the abolition of the regressive practice of triple talaq.

