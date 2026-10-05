Uttarakhand CM hands over appointment letters to 332 recruits under ESI scheme



Dhami said the state government has taken effective steps to make the recruitment system transparent and fair. Along with stringent action against cheating mafias, a strict anti-copying law has also been implemented.

He said Uttarakhand’s youth are now getting opportunities in government services on the basis of their hard work and merit. More than 35,000 youths have secured government jobs over the past five years, he said, adding that this reflects the government’s commitment to a transparent recruitment system.

The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand, besides being known as Devbhoomi, has a rich tradition of yoga, Ayurveda and medicinal herbs. The state government is working continuously to develop Uttarakhand as a model ‘AYUSH State’ and a ‘Global Wellness Hub’.

He said AYUSH services are being expanded across all districts, Panchakarma services are being modernised, and Ayurveda Centres of Excellence are being established.

Through e-Sanjeevani, people are also being provided access to specialist consultations from home, while the ‘AYUSH Setu Portal’ is another important initiative in this direction.

Several homestays across the state have also been linked with wellness services at nearby Ayurvedic hospitals, he said, adding that the government aims to provide visitors to Uttarakhand with a better experience of health and mental well-being through yoga, Ayurveda and Panchakarma.

Dhami said healthcare services under the ESI Scheme are also being expanded continuously. Earlier, the scheme was operational in six districts of the state and has now been extended to all 13 districts.

A 100-bed ESI hospital has started functioning in Rudrapur, while construction of a 300-bed ESI hospital is underway in Haridwar. Land has also been identified for an ESI hospital in Kashipur. The recruitment process for 47 new medical officers is in its final stage, he added.

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to providing better and accessible healthcare facilities to every person.

He expressed confidence that the energy and capabilities of the newly recruited personnel would play an important role in fulfilling the vision of a developed and empowered Uttarakhand.

AYUSH Education Minister Madan Kaushik also congratulated the newly appointed personnel and said the state government is continuously working to strengthen and make AYUSH services more accessible to the people.

He said the induction of the new personnel would enhance the department’s efficiency and further strengthen AYUSH healthcare services across the state.

He also urged them to discharge their duties with dedication, sensitivity and a spirit of service and play an active role in providing better healthcare to the public.