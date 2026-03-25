Ram Navami: Uttarakhand CM Dhami calls for values of Lord Ram in daily life

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday extended Ram Navami greetings to the people of the state.

In his message, the Chief Minister said, "Lord Shri Ram is a symbol of our faith, and his ideal character inspires us to move forward in life. His personality is a unique example of virtues such as patience, dignity, sacrifice, penance, moral conduct, righteousness, and altruism."

"The way Lord Shri Ram faced every challenge in his life with idealism and patience will remain a source of inspiration for all humanity. He urged the people of the state to strive to imbibe the ideals of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram in their lives," he further said.

He expressed his hope that this sacred festival of Ram Navami brings happiness, peace, and prosperity into everyone's lives.

On Tuesday, CM Dhami participated in a mass Kanya Pujan ceremony held at the Sanatan Dharma Temple.

On this occasion, he extended his greetings to the people of the state on the festival of Chaitra Navratri and said that it is not merely a festival of faith, but a grand celebration of the worship of divine feminine power through devotion, faith, and cultural values.

He described the worship of 1,100 young girls as extremely auspicious and appreciated the organising committee for the initiative. He said that such events play an important role in strengthening respect for women in society and reinforcing values like "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao."

Chaitra Navratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals, is celebrated with great fervour across India. The nine-day festival involves the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine forms, with devotees observing fasts, performing rituals, and visiting temples to seek divine blessings.(ANI)