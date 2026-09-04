Uttarakhand Govt Jobs: CM Dhami distributes appointment letters to 101 candidates

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday distributed appointment letters to 101 candidates selected for the Animal Husbandry Department and the Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry Department at an appointment letter distribution ceremony held at the Main Sevak Sadan at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office.

The appointees include 88 Livestock Extension Officers and 13 Sugarcane Supervisors.

The Chief Minister congratulated all the newly appointed personnel and wished them a bright future.

Addressing the gathering, CM Dhami said that "receiving appointment letters is the result of the hard work, discipline and determination of the youth. From today, they become an integral part of the Uttarakhand government and begin an important journey of public service."

He called upon the newly appointed personnel to make government functioning more effective through their knowledge, energy and innovative ideas and to set an example through their work ethic.

The Chief Minister said, "The state government has implemented one of the country’s strictest anti-copying laws to ensure transparency in recruitment processes and protect the interests of the youth. Government jobs are now being secured not through recommendations or connections, but based on merit, hard work and talent. Over the past five years, more than 34,000 young people have secured government jobs."

He said this reflects the state government’s commitment to a transparent recruitment system and providing opportunities to youth based on their abilities.

CM Dhami said, "The Animal Husbandry and Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry departments are directly linked to the state’s rural economy. In the hill regions, animal husbandry is an important source of livelihood for thousands of families, contributes to the economic empowerment of women and plays a key role in the prosperity of villages."

Dhami stated that the state government is continuously working to promote animal husbandry as a strong avenue for employment, self-employment and rural development.

He said the government is promoting the animal husbandry and dairy sectors through schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Aanchal Amrit Yojana, Mukhyamantri Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana and Mukhyamantri Rajya Pashudhan Mission.

"Efforts are being made to provide subsidised units for cow, goat, sheep and poultry farming to livestock owners, along with artificial insemination, vaccination and improved veterinary services," he said.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the state government’s commitment to the welfare of sugarcane farmers. The sugarcane survey system has been made online and transparent. Sugarcane clinics and advisory centres have been established to provide farmers with information on new technologies, improved sugarcane varieties and scientific farming practices.

He said sugarcane farmers in Uttarakhand are being paid ₹5 more per quintal compared to farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

CM Dhami said it is the important responsibility of the newly appointed personnel to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach eligible beneficiaries in a timely and transparent manner.

He urged them to interact with farmers and livestock owners, understand their concerns and work with sensitivity towards resolving their problems. He stressed that ordinary citizens should not have to face unnecessary difficulties in accessing government services.

CM Dhami called upon the newly appointed personnel to discharge their duties with honesty, discipline and sensitivity, while adopting the guiding principles of “Simplification, Solution, Disposal and Satisfaction” in government functioning.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving rapidly towards the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’.

Uttarakhand is also playing an important role in achieving this national resolve. He called upon the newly appointed personnel to contribute wholeheartedly towards building a strong, prosperous and self-reliant Uttarakhand.