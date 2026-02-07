At rural cricket event in Khatima, Dhami spotlights youth, development, and governance

Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], February 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in the 2nd Rural Cricket Tournament-2026, organised in memory of Late Manish Chand at Biriya Majhola in Khatima, highlighting the role of sports in empowering rural youth.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Dhami told ANI, "Many of our youth, many of our players, through this game and this tournament, are getting an opportunity. They have the opportunity to move forward. This is truly inspiring... Yesterday, the Indian U-19 cricket team's World Cup win made the country proud. I congratulate the Indian team on this fantastic achievement. This victory was the result of the hard work of all our players... For all the players living in rural areas, this victory offers encouragement that nothing is impossible. Whatever we want to do, whatever direction we choose, we can achieve our goals," he said.

CM Dhami added that the success of the U-19 team serves as motivation for young athletes, especially those from rural backgrounds.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Sharda Ghat under the Sharda Corridor in Tanakpur at a cost of ₹107 crore.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated ecological corridor works worth ₹85 crore and laid the foundation stones for 20 development projects with a total cost exceeding ₹319 crore. On the occasion, he also participated in the Magh Khichdi programme.

The CM said the government is continuously working to protect and promote the state's religious, cultural, and spiritual identity. However, unfortunately, some people are unable to accept the development of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. To oppose this progress, certain elements are running misinformation campaigns on social media, which will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami further said that those who ruled the country for six decades are gradually becoming a part of history. The public has rejected them, and the younger generation is beginning to forget even their names. The country and the state are now moving forward with a clear vision, decisive leadership, and a strong commitment to development.

"The opposition, driven by vote bank greed, manipulated Uttarakhand's demographics and openly protected illegal encroachments. It's important to make it clear that any compromise with the state's fundamental nature will no longer be tolerated. Our government, taking tough decisions and removing illegal encroachments from more than 11,000 acres of government land, has sent a clear message: Devbhoomi will be governed by rules, not conspiracies", the Chief Minister said.