PM Modi’s Uttarakhand visit: CM Dhami reviews preparations for April 14 event

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 7 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's residence to review preparations for the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uttarakhand on April 14. The Prime Minister is slated to inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway during the visit.

The Chief Minister directed all departments to work in close coordination. He emphasised ensuring participation from every section of society so that the event takes the form of a grand public celebration.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to design the program in an attractive and well-organised manner.

He stressed that cultural performances should be held on a grand scale, showcasing Uttarakhand's rich cultural heritage, including Garhwali, Kumaoni, and Jaunsari folk dances and music.

"The venue should reflect a blend of traditional and modern decor, with wide participation from artists," said CM.

He noted that the event should not remain merely a government function but should represent the culture, traditions, and pride of Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Dhami also appealed to the people to actively participate in this historic occasion. He encouraged citizens to come out of their homes with the national flag and join the Prime Minister's roadshow, creating a festive atmosphere across the state.

He further directed that a statewide cleanliness drive be conducted ahead of the event, urging public representatives, administration, and citizens to work together to make the occasion clean, beautiful, and memorable.

Highlighting the importance of the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, the Chief Minister said the project will give a new direction to Uttarakhand's development.

"It will significantly reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun, providing a major boost to tourism. Additionally, it will expand industrial and commercial activities in the state, creating new employment opportunities for youth. The corridor is also expected to bring transformative changes in logistics, transportation, and investment, strengthening the state's economy," the Chief Minister said.

He added that the inauguration of this long-awaited project will be recorded as a golden chapter in Uttarakhand's development history and will further integrate the state into the national growth mainstream.