Uttarakhand CM attends International Sanskrit Conference in Haridwar



The Chief Minister noted that the roots of many world languages are connected to Sanskrit. Ancient texts such as the Vedas, Puranas, Upanishads, Ayurveda, Yoga, philosophy, mathematics, literature, science, and astronomy were all composed in Sanskrit, enriching India's intellectual heritage.



He also mentioned the growing interest shown by European scholars in Sanskrit literature during the 18th and 19th centuries. He said that universities like Takshashila, Nalanda, Vikramshila, and Vallabhi helped spread Sanskrit-based knowledge across the world, producing great scholars such as Charaka, Sushruta, Aryabhata, Bhaskara, Chanakya, Brahmagupta, and Panini. Sanskrit is not just the language of science; it also conveys messages of ethics, human values, and global harmony.



The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several meaningful efforts are underway to promote Sanskrit in the country. The New Education Policy places special emphasis on establishing Sanskrit as a modern and practical language.