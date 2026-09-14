Uttarakhand CM recognises contributions to Hindi in Dehradun

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday attended the Hindi Diwas ceremony organised in Dehradun, where he honoured eminent personalities for their remarkable contributions to the fields of Hindi language and literature.



The Uttarakhand government is laying special emphasis on the preservation and promotion of local dialects along with Hindi. To encourage writers and literary figures, the state operates the 'Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman Yojana'.



Additionally, two 'Literature Villages' (Sahitya Gram) are being developed to boost literary activities in the state, and financial assistance is being provided to local authors for publishing their books.