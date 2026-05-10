From 34th to 15th: Uttarakhand’s rises high in PGI 2.0 education rankings

The state's journey through the PGI rankings has been consistent. Education department officials attribute this recent success to systemic reforms and a relentless focus on monitoring and evaluation. "From the 34th position in 2022 to the 24th in 2024, and now breaking into the top 15, the progress is a result of corrective measures implemented across various domains,-" said Dr. Mukul Kumar Sati, Director of Primary and Secondary Education, while speaking to TNIE.