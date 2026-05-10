From 34th to 15th: Uttarakhand’s rises high in PGI 2.0 education rankings

Dehradun: In a significant leap for the state's academic landscape, Uttarakhand has surged nine places in the latest Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2.0, securing the 15th position nationally. The rankings, released by the Union Government for the 2024-25 academic session, mark a decisive improvement from the state's 24th rank in the previous year.
With an impressive tally of 584.5 points-an increase of 58.2 points over the previous year-Uttarakhand has successfully transitioned from the 'Akanshi-1' (Aspirational-1) category to the prestigious 'Prachesta-3' tier. "This upward trend reflects the state's concrete efforts to completely overhaul its education system, outperforming several larger states including Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh," Director Sati said.
The state's journey through the PGI rankings has been consistent. Education department officials attribute this recent success to systemic reforms and a relentless focus on monitoring and evaluation. "From the 34th position in 2022 to the 24th in 2024, and now breaking into the top 15, the progress is a result of corrective measures implemented across various domains,-" said Dr. Mukul Kumar Sati, Director of Primary and Secondary Education, while speaking to TNIE.
The PGI 2.0 report evaluates states based on six key domains and 72 indicators. Uttarakhand's most notable performance was recorded in 'Equity and Inclusivity,' where it secured 222.2 out of 260 points. This high score is widely viewed as evidence that the state's initiatives to provide quality education in remote, mountainous, and rural areas are yielding results. State education officials point to the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 as a primary catalyst for these gains.
By prioritizing technology-driven learning, modern pedagogical methods, and rigorous teacher training programs, the state administration is moving beyond basic infrastructure. Uttarakhand demonstrated multi-dimensional growth across critical educational domains. The state secured 78.5 points in Governance Processes and 64.7 in Access and Enrollment, reflecting improved administrative efficiency and student retention.
Infrastructure development excelled with 84.9 points. Officials emphasized this goes beyond basic amenities, stating, the upgrades create learning environments that keep pace with modern requirements; these schools are hubs of digital learning. Capacity building through Teacher Training earned 66.8 points, while Learning Outcomes reached 67.4. Despite progress, leadership remains pragmatic. A senior official noted, "We recognize learning outcomes are the true test of reform and require sustained, focused intervention to empower students."