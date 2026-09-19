Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 govt school students to get tablet funds via DBT: CM Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Friday that funds would be transferred directly into the accounts of Class 10 and 12 students studying in government schools via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to enable them to purchase tablets.
The chief minister made this announcement while interacting with 140 students selected from across the state at the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Vidyarthi Manthan' (Chief Minister's Youth-Student Brainstorming) program held here. He stated that the state government is continuously striving to align the education system with future needs and to connect students with modern technology.
During the interaction, Dhami listened to the students' ideas, suggestions, and their vision for Uttarakhand's future. He assured them that efforts would be made to incorporate the useful and practical suggestions received from the youth into the state government's schemes and policy-making processes.
Students who presented outstanding ideas were honoured by the chief minister during the event. Congratulating all the selected students, Dhami noted that over 2.67 lakh students from the state had shared their essays, ideas and suggestions as part of the campaign.
Dhami said that through this campaign, students have offered suggestions on education, health, tourism, roads, forests and environment, sports, migration, self-employment, startups, and the creation of new employment opportunities in villages.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.