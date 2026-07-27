Uttarakhand BJP chief apologises for making 'objectionable' remarks against students

Dehradun: Uttarakhand BJP chief Mahendra Bhatt has apologised after facing backlash from the Congress and other organisations for making allegedly objectionable remarks against students after Dharmendra Pradhan's resigned as Union education minister over the NEET paper leak issue.

In a social media post on Sunday, Bhatt said, "If any word or the way I phrased my statement yesterday inadvertently hurt anyone's sentiments, I regret it and offer my apologies." He clarified that it was not his intention to hurt anyone's feelings.

A video of Bhatt surfaced online on Saturday. The Congress alleged that Bhatt had insulted thousands of youths and students who were raising their voices against alleged irregularities in examinations and demanded an unconditional apology from him.