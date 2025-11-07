Uttarakhand begins NEET-PG 2025 counselling Round 1

The Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU) has begun the online registrations for the first round of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate 2025 counselling (NEET-PG 2025 counselling round 1) for postgraduate medical and dental admissions in Uttarakhand.

Eligible candidates who have cleared the NEET-PG 2025 examination and meet the state government’s criteria may submit their applications up to November 9, 2025, by 5 pm.

The registration fee has been set at Rs 6,500 for all categories, valid for two rounds (Round I and Round II).

Applicants seeking admission under the NRI quota must apply by November 8 and pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 10,000 plus a security deposit of Rs 2,00,000.

Key deadlines in the schedule include:

Online registration and fee payment: November 6 (9:00 am) to November 9 (5:00 pm)

Display of provisional state merit list: November 10 (after 3:00 pm)

Choice filling/locking: November 10 (5:00 pm) to November 12 (11:59 pm)

Data-processing: November 13-14

Allotment result declaration: November 15 (after 8:00 pm)

Last date to join the allotted college: November 20

Additionally, candidates in the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category must ensure their disability certificates are issued from centres designated by the National Medical Commission (NMC).