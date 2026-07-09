Uttarakhand becomes India's sixth fully literate state under NEP 2020 and ULLAS programme



The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that digital literacy, financial literacy, lifelong learning and essential life skills reach every citizen. He also extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of the state on behalf of himself and the government.

State Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said becoming the country's sixth fully literate state is a matter of pride for every resident of Uttarakhand. He reiterated that the state government remains committed to providing quality and lifelong education to every citizen in line with the National Education Policy 2020, adding that this achievement would serve as a significant milestone in building a developed Uttarakhand.