Uttarakhand Ayurved University students climb water tank in protest as 4-year exam result delay

Dehradun, Uttarakhand (PTI): Students of Uttarakhand Ayurved University climbed a water tank on Wednesday in protest over the non-declaration of examination results for the past four years and the failure to conduct subsequent examinations escalated into a major standoff on the campus.
Agitated Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) students gathered at the university's Harrawala campus, raising slogans and demanding the immediate declaration of their pending results.
The agitation intensified when some students climbed the water tank to press for their demands, while others staged a sit-in on the ground.
A scuffle also broke out between the protesting students and police personnel who had reached the campus to maintain law and order.
Police said they are in talks with the half-dozen students atop the water tank and are trying to persuade them to come down peacefully.
According to the police, the university's Vice-Chancellor and other officials are also holding discussions with the students in an effort to resolve the impasse through dialogue and address their grievances.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.