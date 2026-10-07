Uttarakhand achieves full literacy, shifts focus to digital and financial skills

Uttarakhand has become the sixth fully literate state in India, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami marking the achievement at a programme in Dehradun on October 6. The state reached the milestone under the National Education Policy 2020 and the ULLAS-Nav Bharat Saaksharta Programme, with around 25,000 volunteers contributing to the literacy campaign.
At the event, Dhami felicitated newly literate learners who cleared examinations conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling. He said the achievement showed that learning has no age limit and that education can build confidence and create new opportunities.
The Chief Minister said literacy today should go beyond the ability to read and write. He stressed the importance of digital literacy, financial literacy, awareness of rights and duties, health awareness and life skills as technology continues to change how people access services and participate in society.
The state government also highlighted several education initiatives, including financial assistance for eligible girl students under the Nanda Gaura Yojana, virtual classrooms and a central studio being established in 500 schools, 189 Atal Utkrisht Schools, free education for orphaned children and plans to develop modern laboratories in 200 schools.
Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said the state is working towards achieving 100 per cent literacy within the next six months. The government is also aiming to increase participation in higher education in line with the NEP 2020 target of a 50 per cent Gross Enrolment Ratio by 2035.
The state government further said that no village school would be closed as long as at least one child remains enrolled, highlighting its focus on maintaining access to education in rural areas.