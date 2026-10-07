Uttarakhand achieves full literacy, shifts focus to digital and financial skills

Uttarakhand has become the sixth fully literate state in India, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami marking the achievement at a programme in Dehradun on October 6. The state reached the milestone under the National Education Policy 2020 and the ULLAS-Nav Bharat Saaksharta Programme, with around 25,000 volunteers contributing to the literacy campaign.

At the event, Dhami felicitated newly literate learners who cleared examinations conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling. He said the achievement showed that learning has no age limit and that education can build confidence and create new opportunities.