Uttar Pradesh’s RPNLU participates in China symposium, expands global reach

The Dr Rajendra Prasad National Law University (RPNLU) in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has taken a significant step in elevating its international academic engagement by participating in the “International Symposium on Multilateralism and Advancement of International Rule of Law” held in Shenzhen, China on October 23 and 24.

Representing both India and RPNLU, Vice-Chancellor Prof Usha Tandon presented a paper titled “Why Environmental Multilateralism Matters to Tackle the Triple Planetary Crisis,” in which she emphasised the interlinked nature of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

She asserted that real progress demands strong treaty-based frameworks, collective international action and equitable support for developing nations, the Times of India reports.

The symposium drew over 100 attendees, including judges, eminent scholars and experts from nearly 30 countries such as Canada, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Egypt, South Korea and India.

The event was co-organised by the Institute of International Law, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) and offered RPNLU a platform to contribute to international legal and environmental discourse.

Prof Tandon noted that RPNLU’s involvement in such a global forum underscores the institution’s commitment to becoming a leading centre for legal research and policy leadership.

She added that the university plans to pursue further meaningful collaborations aligned with its vision to shape global policy and governance in law, environment and sustainable development.